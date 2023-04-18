No action taken against NCMP Leong Mun Wai following his apology and withdrawal of allegations

SINGAPORE – No action will be taken against Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai for breaching parliamentary procedures and rules.

This follows a heated exchange in Parliament in March with Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam which eventually ended with Mr Leong withdrawing an allegation over a bribery case linked to Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) on Facebook a day later.

During the exchange, Mr Leong, chief of the Progress Singapore Party, had also replied to Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin’s clarification with a remark: “If minister didn’t ask me, I suggest you don’t ask me.” He apologised for this later in the same session.

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah said in Parliament on Tuesday that since Mr Leong had apologised, withdrawn his statements in his Facebook posts, clarified that he had not intended to cast aspersions on ministers, as well as admitted he was wrong to make the suggestions in his statement in Parliament, “it does not appear that there is need to take further action on this matter”.

Mr Leong had removed from his post his charge that Mr Shanmugam’s citing of former helper Parti Liyani’s case in an earlier Parliament sitting was an attempt to “muddy the waters” regarding the case of Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Mrs Lee Suet Fern. He also removed a paragraph that said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Mr Shanmugam’s actions had risked turning Parliament into a platform to colour public opinion on criminal proceedings.

Action had been originally considered in response to Mr Leong breaching parliamentary procedures and rules. Ms Indranee said that Mr Leong had on March 22 addressed Mr Tan in a manner that was “disrespectful and disregarded the authority of the Chair, which drew a caution from me on the need to maintain proper demeanour in Parliament”.

She added on Tuesday that with the start of the second session of Parliament, it was an opportune time to remind MPs of the rules that govern conduct both within and outside of Parliament.

These rules are set out primarily in the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act of 1962 and the Standing Orders of Parliament. The practice of Parliament, including past reports of the Committee of Privileges, are also relevant, Ms Indranee noted.

She then distributed copies of a short note highlighting some of the more pertinent rules, to which Mr Tan said: “I hope everyone reads it carefully.”

These rules include the need to respect the authority of the Chair and to refrain from making allegations which cannot be substantiated.

It also requests that MPs refrain from making statements outside Parliament, which reflect on the character of the Speaker or any member in their parliamentary duties or roles; which falsely or scandalously defame the proceedings or the character of Parliament; or which contain false reports of parliamentary proceedings.

“I hope that by reading, understanding and observing these rules, we can avoid a repeat of the incidents which occurred in the last session,” she said.

“None of these rules inhibit robust debate,” she added. “Robust debate and a contest of ideas are expected. The rules are there to ensure the focus remains on making points of substance. Making false or unsubstantiated statements or casting baseless aspersions only serve to erode trust and undermine our democracy.”

Mr Tan said that while he appreciated that individuals were passionate about various causes and views, he hoped that members of the House would show respect to the Chair and to fellow members, and not act as if their views were all that mattered.

“Because if everyone decides to insist on their own way, this will become a chaotic space, like we see elsewhere. You have seen Speakers elsewhere shout and use a full range of their powers to discipline unruly members. And I think we do not need to see this happening here and thankfully, we are nowhere near that, and long may this remain so,” he said.