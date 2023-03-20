Probe into Lee Hsien Yang and wife made public as they had absconded, among other reasons: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Mrs Lee Suet Fern had absconded after police began investigating them for lying during judicial proceedings, and it was in the public interest that the police released information about the matter, said Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam.

It was also a matter of public record that the court and a disciplinary tribunal had found that the couple had lied, so any prejudice to them from the disclosure would be marginal if any, he added.

The minister was responding to questions from two MPs who wanted to know why the police investigation had been made public and the couple named when Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean replied to a parliamentary question on March 3.

Non-constituency MP Leong Mun Wai asked if the police was applying double standards since six former management staff of Keppel Offshore & Marine Limited who were being investigated for corruption were not named, while Mr Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) asked what measures are taken to ensure that such disclosures do not prejudice those being investigated.

To these questions, Mr Shanmugam said that while the general principle is that law enforcement agencies do not disclose the names of people under probe, there are a wide variety of situations when it may become necessary to do so.