Progress Singapore Party at the crossroads, in search of relevance

Almost three years since the dizzying days of the 2020 General Election where the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) was an electoral sensation, it has had to deal with the growing pains of a new party. It has seen significant churn in its leadership and membership ranks amid internal differences played out in public. Many candidates from the last general election like Mr Brad Bowyer and Mr Terence Soon have left the party.

Earlier this week, the PSP settled on Mr Leong Mun Wai, a Non-Constituency Member of Parliament, as the party’s third secretary-general since its founding in 2019.