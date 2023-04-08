Progress Singapore Party at the crossroads, in search of relevance

Leong Mun Wai’s appointment as secretary-general could herald a more confrontational style of politics

Eugene KB Tan

The handing over of the PSP mantle from older stalwarts to Mr Leong Mun Wai and Ms Hazel Poa marks a critical juncture for the party. PHOTO: GOV.SG
Almost three years since the dizzying days of the 2020 General Election where the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) was an electoral sensation, it has had to deal with the growing pains of a new party. It has seen significant churn in its leadership and membership ranks amid internal differences played out in public. Many candidates from the last general election like Mr Brad Bowyer and Mr Terence Soon have left the party.

Earlier this week, the PSP settled on Mr Leong Mun Wai, a Non-Constituency Member of Parliament, as the party’s third secretary-general since its founding in 2019.

