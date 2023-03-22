Further action being considered against NCMP Leong Mun Wai for his conduct: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - Next steps are being considered in response to Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai’s breaching of parliamentary procedures and rules, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said on Wednesday.

In a ministerial statement punctuated by heated exchanges between the two men, Mr Shanmugam said that Mr Leong had acted in a “really unparliamentary and not acceptable” manner by putting out a Facebook post that contained improper and untrue statements following a parliamentary debate on Monday.

During the earlier debate, Mr Shanmugam had addressed a question filed by Mr Leong on why the Ministry of Home Affairs had named and disclosed that Mr Lee Hsien Yang and his wife Mrs Lee Suet Fern were being investigated, when police had not named the six former management staff of Keppel Offshore & Marine (O&M) who were being investigated for corruption.

Mr Shanmugam said that after providing his response, Mr Leong had the chance to raise further questions in Parliament. Instead, the NCMP later put up a Facebook post that made serious allegations.

These included that the Law Minister was trying to “muddy the waters” by bringing up the case of former helper Parti Liyani, where police had disclosed that they were investigating her employer’s son Karl Liew for giving false evidence.

Mr Shanmugam said the Facebook post had cast aspersions on him as well as Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

Mr Leong’s statements that the Keppel O&M staff were “actually guilty” were also unsubstantiated, said Mr Shanmugam, who asked Mr Leong Mun Wai to delete his Facebook post, withdraw his statements and make an apology.

“One cannot, under the cloak of parliamentary privilege, make these sorts of statements about people,” he said. “And if he does not withdraw, then sir, we will consider what else needs to be done.”

Mr Leong replied that his post had asked people to concentrate on the differences between the way authorities had treated Mr Lee Hsien Yang’s case and the Keppel O&M case.

“That is what I mean - I am not casting aspersions on the minister at all,” he said. “So that case (Parti Liyani) will actually cloud the judgement of other people, so let’s concentrate on the differences between the Lee Hsien Yang and the Keppel O&M case.”

In response, Mr Shanmugam said he took it that Mr Leong was not withdrawing his statements.

“We will then proceed to consider what the next steps ought to be,” he said. “If anytime member (Mr Leong) changes his mind before a decision is reached, he can let us know.”

Addressing the House, Mr Shanmugam said he is happy for there to be rigorous debate in Parliament, but that it is unacceptable to stay silent and then make untrue statements and allegations outside of its chambers.

Mr Shanmugam said: “I’m not saying everyone has got agree with what I said - hardly.”

“Disagree, explain, debate and so that the public can have a better understanding...but don’t be a coward, keep quiet here, go out and say oh, it’s an attempt to muddy the waters - that’s casting aspersions on me.”