NCMP Leong Mun Wai edits Facebook post, says he did not mean to cast aspersions on Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) Leong Mun Wai on Thursday deleted parts of a Facebook post that was the subject of a ministerial statement in Parliament which Minister of Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam said had cast aspersions on him.

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) NCMP removed from his post his charge that Mr Shanmugam’s citing of former helper Parti Liyani’s case in an earlier Parliament sitting was an attempt to “muddy the waters” regarding the case of Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Mrs Lee Suet Fern. The law minister had said the couple had absconded from Singapore after earlier agreeing to cooperate with police investigations.

Mr Leong also removed a paragraph that said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Mr Shanmugam’s actions had risked turning Parliament into a platform to colour public opinion on criminal proceedings, and that it is not for Mr Shanmugam to pre-judge whether the couple had absconded.

The edits came one day after he refused to withdraw several statements, delete the Facebook post and to apologise to Mr Shanmugam for what the latter called “really unparliamentary and not acceptable” conduct.

In another Facebook post put up after the edits were made, Mr Leong explained that he had intended to raise certain points that were weighing on his mind after he had deliberated on Mr Shanmugam’s response to his parliamentary question on the issue that the law minister had replied to on Monday.

He reiterated that it was not his intention to cast aspersions on the ministers, nor to act in an unparliamentary manner, and that he had raised those points “solely in the public interest”.

“I have since considered the matter further following (Wednesday’s) Parliamentary proceedings and have decided to withdraw those statements by deleting them from the Facebook post which I made on Monday evening. This should address the concerns raised,” he wrote.

Mr Leong said he considered it not appropriate to delete his entire post, as Mr Shanmugam had asked.

“My post made numerous other points which I consider to be valid and to which no objection appears to have been made,” he said. “It would, therefore be a disproportionate response to delete the entire post.”