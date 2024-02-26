MPs open Budget debate seeking details on skills upgrading, unemployment support schemes

SINGAPORE – Greater clarity on Singapore’s approach to skills upgrading and uplifting wages was sought by MPs on Feb 26, even as there was across-the-aisle support for the $131.4 billion Budget unveiled by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence on Feb 16.

The first day of the Budget debate saw 29 MPs speak on the Government’s spending plans for the upcoming financial year, with many welcoming the financial support to help Singaporeans tackle immediate needs, even while they prepared for a more uncertain world.

MPs such as Ms Denise Phua (Jalan Besar GRC) gave kudos for the “bold and potentially game-changing investment” to provide financial support for mid-career workers to upskill full-time, and to help Institute of Technical Education graduates attain diplomas.

“However, the devil, as they say, is in the details,” said Ms Phua, who asked if there will be career guidance to ensure that such upgrading will be aligned with market needs.

Other MPs such as Ms Ng Ling Ling (Ang Mo Kio GRC) queried the Government on why much of the additional financial support applies only to diploma courses, and if that was the best way to help older workers stay employable.

The continuation of temporary schemes such as CDC vouchers prompted MPs such as Mr Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) and Mr Lim Biow Chuan (Mountbatten) to raise concerns about fiscal sustainability, while Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai proposed a streamlined, permanent scheme approach in place of what he called a “patchwork” of vouchers, rebates and top-ups.

Here are seven areas where MPs raised suggestions and concerns:

Helping lower-income workers

Lower-wage workers in manual trades are crucial to Singapore’s clean, safe and green living environment, said Nominated MP Raj Joshua Thomas.

While Budget 2024 moves such as increased co-funding under the Progressive Wage Credit Scheme help to uplift wages, Mr Thomas expressed concerns that increments under the Progressive Wage Model (PWM) for jobs such as security officers still do not suffice for a good standard of living here.

The PWM stipulates wage increments tied to upskilling and better productivity.

Mr Thomas called for average wages for workers in PWM sectors – which include waste management, security and cleaning – to be pegged to what fresh university graduates earn, citing Sweden, Switzerland, Japan and Australia where the average wages of such jobs are not far from those of fresh graduates.

Meanwhile, Mr Leong called for the consolidation of over 60 government support schemes, especially those that provide short-term payouts, into a few permanent schemes aimed at raising the living standards of lower-wage workers.

He cited high administrative costs as one reason for this, and also said that some people may face challenges in understanding and applying for the support.