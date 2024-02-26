Revenue and expenditure forecasts come under scrutiny of PAP and opposition MPs

SINGAPORE – The question of how much money the Government has to spend, and where this money will come from came under the scrutiny of MPs on Feb 26, as Parliament sat for the first day of the Budget debate.

There were those who were worried about the accuracy of revenue and expenditure forecasts, wondering how this might affect the Government’s ability to plan its policies, and others who pushed for more information on the Republic’s fiscal position.

Ms Foo Mee Har (West Coast GRC) spoke on budget marksmanship – the difference between projections of revenue and expenditure, and actual receipts and spending – noting that there have been divergences between the estimated fiscal position and the revised or final fiscal positions in the past two financial years.

In FY2022, a deficit of $2 billion was projected, but there was eventually a surplus of $1.7 billion, and in FY2023, a deficit of $0.4 billion initially projected has since been revised to $3.6 billion, she said.

She wanted to know how the Government ensures a level of predictability to inform crucial decisions, such as the need to raise taxes to balance the Budget.

Debates on the Budget will only be meaningful if the Government is more forthcoming and transparent with information, said Leader of the Opposition and Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh.

He noted the increasing difficulty in achieving budget marksmanship, adding that there was a lack of information on the sources of Singapore’s fiscal strength.

Two Budgets ago, he had asked about the total estimated amount that would be collected in carbon taxes, but the Government did not provide the information even though the preliminary numbers “probably had already been tabulated by the Ministry of Finance”, he said.

In the recent Budget presented on Feb 16, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong had announced that the Forward Singapore policy moves would use about $40 billion by the end of the decade, but had not spelled out these initiatives even though “some thought appears to have been applied to how much it will take to fund (the) plans”, he added.

“So the PAP must tell us how the Government will deploy the $40 billion for Forward Singapore policies so that Singaporeans can understand what the PAP believes the social compact of tomorrow requires,” he said.

“Just as the PAP calls on the Workers’ Party to lay out its alternatives, surely the PAP must lay out its proposals too.”

He reiterated his call for a parliamentary Budget office to be set up, saying there was a greater need to track the effectiveness of government policies and their expenditure outcomes.

He added that calls for more information on government spending and revenue cannot be dismissed as “red herrings”.

“These calls represent a desire to shape a political environment that is fit for Singapore’s purposes. Singaporeans need to know how much there is to spend and where the money comes from,” he said.

“These are basic requirements for having rational discussion on fiscal matters and for realistic, alternative visions to emerge.”