Budget 2024: Staying ahead of the curve in a slow-growth environment

While seeking to tackle immediate challenges, Singapore wants to make sure its citizens and companies can thrive in the future.

Selena Ling

Budget 2024 showed not just head but heart in articulating a vision for a shared future together, says the writer. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Updated
Feb 22, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Feb 22, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Peering into the future can be unsettling these days. The prospects of strong growth have receded. This is happening at a time of disruption when jobs can come under threat. For Singapore, one way to weather the storm is to invest in sectors where quicker growth can shore up the rest of the economy. And for workers, the only guarantee of staying in a job is to pick up skills that employers of the future will look for. It was against this backdrop that Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced Budget 2024.

In his Budget speech, he painted a grim picture of a world that could become “more violent, more fragmented, and more unpredictable” in the years to come. We have entered a “new era of conflict and confrontation” from which “there is no turning back”.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top