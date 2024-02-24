Singapore Budget cuts costs for businesses, keeps focus on long-term economic goals

SINGAPORE - Budget 2024 is a fine balancing act, addressing the immediate challenges of businesses, such as rising costs, while keeping the focus on longer-term issues like managing the impact of climate change, an ageing population and the artificial intelligence (AI) transformation.

However, experts at a roundtable organised by The Straits Times and UOB on Feb 19 said building the capabilities of businesses and their workers and managing costs related to the transition to a net-zero economy amid a greying population will remain an ongoing effort.

“This Budget is not going to do everything. It is more like, I think, a down payment on many of these plans, which will be realised in the future,” said economist and associate professor at the Singapore University of Social Sciences Walter Theseira.

Mr Kok Ping Soon, chief executive officer of Singapore Business Federation (SBF), noted that the new $1.3 billion Enterprise Support Package (ESP) will tackle clear and present challenges by helping to manage the rising costs of doing business.

The operating cost of running a business remains elevated because central banks worldwide have kept their benchmark interest rates high to pull inflation down. But this means working capital loans – needed to finance a company’s everyday operations – are getting increasingly expensive.

Companies are also paying higher utility bills and rentals, while employees continue to demand higher pay as compensation for the rising cost of living.

Mr Kok said the ESP has something for everyone, including a corporate income tax (CIT) rebate of 50 per cent, capped at $40,000.

Recognising that not all companies may be profitable, and hence are paying CIT, non-tax-paying firms which employed at least one local employee in 2023 will receive a cash payout of at least $2,000, which will be automatically credited to them by the third quarter of 2024.

A majority of firms that will receive the $2,000 cash payout will be small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) which are suffering the most from rising costs, Mr Kok noted.

The ESP will also have enhancements to the Enterprise Financing Scheme (EFS), where the maximum loan under the EFS-SME Working Capital Loan will be permanently raised from $300,000 to $500,000, providing greater support to SMEs to manage their financing needs.

The enhanced maximum trade loan quantum under the EFS-Trade Loan of $10 million will be extended until March 31, 2025, to support businesses’ internationalisation efforts. Meanwhile, financing for domestic construction projects under the EFS-Project Loan Scheme will be extended until March 31, 2025, with a maximum loan quantum of $15 million.

Again, Mr Kok said, the lending schemes will allow Singapore’s SMEs to have better access to credit.

To further encourage companies – especially SMEs – to restructure and transform, the SkillsFuture Enterprise Credit (SFEC) will be extended to June 30, 2025, which gives employers an additional year to claim any unused credit on supported schemes.

While the ESP is a comprehensive response to immediate needs, the amount earmarked for longer-term capability building – to boost productivity, research and innovation, and the green energy and AI transformation – is about 10 times bigger, or almost $13 billion, Mr Kok said.

The measures include a $2 billion top-up each for the National Productivity Fund and the Financial Sector Development Fund.

The Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2025 (RIE2025) plan, launched in 2020 with a commitment of $25 billion, will also receive a further $3 billion. More than $1 billion over the next five years will be invested in line with the National AI Strategy 2.0 into AI computing, talent and industry development.

A $5 billion Future Energy Fund will help to build the critical infrastructure needed for clean energy development.

The broadband speed will be increased up to 10Gbps in the second half of this decade – 10 times faster than the speed in most homes now. This will ensure that Singapore’s connectivity infrastructure will be able to support technologies like AI and immersive media, as they become more pervasive in the future.

The Partnerships for Capability Transformation (Pact) scheme – that supports collaborations between larger companies and SMEs in the areas of supplier development and co-innovation – will be enhanced to support partnerships in more areas, including capability training, internationalisation and corporate venturing.