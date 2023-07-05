MP Louis Ng renews call to ban ferrying workers on lorries; asks for a timeline to be set

SINGAPORE - Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) has renewed a call in Parliament to ban the use of lorries to transport workers, suggesting that the authorities plot a road map to achieve this and implement other safety measures in the interim.

Speaking on the matter at the end of Wednesday’s sitting, Mr Ng said it is “unusual, unreasonable and unsafe” that a “business purpose” exception has been carved out.

Travelling in the back of lorries is banned under the Road Traffic Act unless those being ferried are employed by the vehicle owner or hirer. The other exception is in the case of medical emergencies.

Mr Ng said there should be a clear rule across the board that, for safety reasons, no passengers in the back of lorries should be allowed to be transported, and a target year should be set to achieve this if it cannot be done right away.

“This is not a radical step,” he said. “Setting a target year will also give the industry certainty and help build organic, industry-driven solutions.”

The issue of transporting workers at the back of lorries has been raised by MPs for more than a decade now. In 2000, Nominated MP Gerard Ee asked if the Government would consider a ban.

In 2021, the matter was brought into sharper focus after four lorry accidents left two workers dead and more than 30 injured that year.

In response, the authorities said then that changing the rules on worker transport would cause “acute pain” to the construction industry and lead to delayed projects and the loss of jobs.

It was noted that steps taken over the years, such as mandating canopies and higher side railings, had contributed to a decrease in the number of people injured or killed while on board lorries between 2011 and 2020.

Further steps have been taken to require all newly registered lorries to be fitted with rain cover starting from January 2023. From July, this rule has been applied to light lorries already in use as well, and it will apply to heavy lorries in use from January 2024.

To further address concerns about fatigue, workers who also drive lorries are now required to get at least half an hour of rest before driving if they have worked six hours or more prior to that.

Additionally, employers must designate a “vehicle buddy” who will sit in the lorry cabin to check if the driver is fit to drive and remains alert.