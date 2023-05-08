Jail for lorry driver who caused fatal accident but convinced colleague to take the rap

SINGAPORE - A lorry driver failed to give way to a cyclist who was then crossing a road at a zebra crossing, causing an accident. The cyclist later died in hospital on April 16, 2022.

Instead of coming clean, Udaiyappan Vasanth, who was at the wheel, managed to convince his colleague, Rajendhiran Chelladurai, to take the fall for the offence.

The Indian nationals decided to tell the truth when they found out two days later that Mr Abdul Aziz Syed Mohamed, 64, was killed in the crash.

On Monday, Udaiyappan, 25, was sentenced to a year’s jail after he admitted to one count each of causing a death by driving without reasonable consideration for other road users and intending to pervert the course of justice.

He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for eight years from his date of release.

Rajendhiran, 28, was earlier sentenced to three months’ jail in April.

Udaiyappan had a driving licence but was then under a one-year probation period.

Shortly before the accident, he was driving along Jalan Eunos at around 5pm on April 16, 2022 when he approached a slip road to the Pan-Island Expressway towards Tuas. Rajendhiran was sitting in the front passenger seat at the time.

Udaiyappan was driving towards a zebra crossing at a speed of about 40kmh when he saw Mr Abdul Aziz cycling across it.

He failed to give way to the cyclist and the lorry struck the older man, causing him to be flung off his bicycle before landing about 7m away.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Jun Kai said that although the lorry had been installed with an in-vehicle camera, it did not capture the accident as its memory card was corrupted.

He also told the court that at the time of the accident, the traffic volume was moderate, the road surface was dry, the weather was fine, and visibility was good.

Another motorist alerted the police and an ambulance rushed Mr Abdul Aziz to Changi General Hospital where he was found with injuries including a fractured skull. He was pronounced dead shortly before 7pm that day.