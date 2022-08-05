'I thought it was a nightmare. How could it be my son': Mother of boy, 17, who died in lorry crash

SINGAPORE - It was 4.30am on Thursday (May 4) when a friend of Madam Soniakaur Soniasingh's 17-year-old son knocked on her door.

He said Calvin, her eldest son, had been in an accident, and the mother-of-five's first instinct was to rush to the hospital.

Then he told her that Calvin did not survive the crash.

"I thought it was a nightmare, how could it be my son," recalled Madam Soniakaur, 49, on Friday (Aug 5).

Calvin and his best friend, whom she knew as Mohd Haikal Mohd Faizal, 23, were out for supper with six other friends after their daily sepak takraw session when the lorry they were travelling in crashed into the road divider along Old Jurong Road towards Upper Bukit Timah Road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police were called at about 1.45am on Thursday morning.

Calvin and Mr Mohd Haikal were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver has been arrested for drink driving and careless driving causing death, said the police.

Two people were trapped in the front seat of a lorry and were rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment, SCDF said, without specifying who the two were.

The 25-year-old driver andfive passengers, aged 15 to 20, were taken to the National University Hospital, said the authorities.

The police are investigating the crash.

In a video posted on Thursday on Facebook on Singapore Road Accidents, a lorry was seen with its entire front compartment smashed.