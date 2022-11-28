Lorry driver who crashed into truck, killing 2 passengers, gets jail and driving ban

SINGAPORE - A lorry driver did not keep a proper lookout while driving on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) and collided into a truck, killing two passengers seated in the rear cargo area and grievously injuring eight others.

Vellaichami Prabu, 38, was on Monday sentenced to one year in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of driving without due care and attention, and causing the death of Bangladeshi Hossain Toffazal, 33, and Mr Sugunan Sudheeshmon, a 28 year-old Indian national.

Another two charges of failing to keep a proper lookout ahead in the accident in April 2021 were taken into consideration for his sentencing.

Vellaichami, an Indian national who has been working in Singapore since 2005, will also be banned from driving all classes of vehicles for eight years after his release from prison.

The court heard that Vellaichami had driven to Tuas at 5.45am on April 20, 2021, to pick up 17 passengers, including Mr Hossain and Mr Sugunan, who were seated on the left side of the lorry’s cargo bed.

He then drove to Jurong West to pick up his supervisor.

At around 6am, waste collection truck driver Nijamuddin Mohammad was travelling on the PIE in the direction of Changi when he heard one of the truck’s tyres bursting.

He then stopped the truck along the road shoulder and turned on the vehicle’s hazard lights.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jason Chua noted that the truck partially protruded into lane 5 of the 5-lane expressway as the road shoulder was relatively narrow.

At around this time, Vellaichami was driving his lorry on the PIE and switched from lane 4 to 5 as he intended to exit the expressway.

He failed to keep a proper lookout, however, and only noticed the truck when it was about two lorry lengths ahead of him.

Said DPP Chua: “The accused tried to swerve the lorry, but he was unable to avoid the truck. The front left of the lorry collided into the right rear of the truck.”

Footage of the crash was played in court, and it showed that the impact crumpled the lorry’s front portion and smashed its windscreen.