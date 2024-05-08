MOH intervention limited in Cordlife customer refunds: Janil

SINGAPORE - Compensation and refund for damaged cord blood units are governed by commercial contracts that the Health Ministry is not party to and, thus, the Government cannot intervene in such matters, said Dr Janil Puthucheary in Parliament on May 8.

Setting public expectations of the Government’s role following the discovery of mishandling by embattled cord-blood bank Cordlife, the Senior Minister of State for Health said: “The Government cannot overstep the law, there are limits to which the Government can intervene, especially when it comes to issues of compensation and refund.”

He added that while MOH understands the anxiety and concerns of parents, cord blood banking is an elective, commercial service provided by the private sector.

Dr Janil was responding to MP Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC), who had asked if MOH could ensure that affected Cordlife customers receive a baseline level of compensation.

Processes at the company have been in the spotlight after it was revealed on Nov 30, 2023, that cryopreserved cord blood units in seven of its 22 storage tanks were exposed to sub-optimal storage temperatures. Cord blood units have to be stored at temperatures of no higher than minus 150 deg C.

About 7,500 cord blood units in two tanks and in a dry shipper – a container used to transport cord blood units at extremely low temperatures – have been deemed non-viable and unlikely to be suitable for stem cell transplants.

MP Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) also asked how the MOH would intervene following international experts’ criticism of Cordlife’s one-year timeline for testing the viability and potency of 200 samples in five cord blood tanks deemed to be at “low-risk” of being damaged.

The Straits Times reported on Apr 13 that such tests could be completed in six to 10 weeks, citing global experts.

Replying, Dr Janil said that the comments from the experts are based on a typical turnaround time for routine testing of samples that are already in a laboratory, and does not take into account other operational considerations.

These include the limited resources that Cordlife and the third-party testing lab have, the rectification measures that Cordlife has been instructed to put in place to mitigate further warming events, and the work MOH needs to do in assessing these processes.

MOH will try to minimise the time taken and expedite the process, but the process needs to be robust so there’s a high level of confidence in the findings, said Dr Janil.

Giving details on why the process takes so long, Dr Janil said there are several stages in a post-thaw study. The experts who are validating and auditing the tests also need to be satisfied that the samples are dealt with in a proper manner, he said.

“(Cord blood units) were retrieved and stored under different conditions, and so the sampling needs to take into account the processing methods at the time of freezing. The way in which the retrieval is done has to be very very careful because you don’t want to - in the course of establishing the potency of the unit - invalidate the potency of that sample,” said Dr Janil.

He also pointed out that the third-party lab also needs to have the capacity to immediately retrieve the sample.

“You can’t ship the whole unit and let them take their own time to process all the samples. Each sample has to have a specified time slot for receipt and processing, so then they are not subject to risks at the laboratory site,” said Dr Janil, who added that the labs have limited capacity, and there’s no way to divide up a sample volume and send it to different laboratories.

“For all these reasons, and then subsequently the assessment and review of the results, it does appear that the one-year timeline is reasonable,” he added.