One year to test 200 Cordlife samples ‘totally unjustified’: Global cord blood banking experts

SINGAPORE – Cordlife’s claim that viability and potency tests for over 200 cord blood samples requires a year is being contested by international experts, who say these tests can be completed in six to 10 weeks.

Thirty samples from five cryogenic tanks at the private cord blood bank have passed viability and potency tests by an independent third-party lab, indicating that nearly 14,000 units in the tanks are at low risk of being affected by temperature warming events.

But for the results to be statistically significant, over 200 more samples will need to be tested by a third-party lab, which Cordlife said will take a year to complete.

This ostensibly adds to the parents’ anxiety. They have already been kept in limbo for months since it came to light in November 2023 that cord blood units in seven of Cordlife’s 22 storage tanks were exposed to suboptimal storage temperatures. Damage to 7,500 cord blood units from two tanks and a dry shipper has been confirmed.

Three experts that The Straits Times spoke to said that there are standard tests for cell viability and potency, and it should not take a year for a regular lab to process and get the results for 200 samples.

Dr Roger Mrowiec, clinical laboratory director of Vitalant Cord Blood Program in New Jersey in the US, said: “(The one-year timeline) is definitely totally unjustified. If I were in that situation, I would want to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

In response to queries from ST, a Cordlife spokesman said that the one-year timeline is based on the current testing capacity for qualified labs here that have the expertise for this type of testing.

“However, we are actively having conversations with additional laboratories to explore more options. We will continue to do everything we can to speed up the testing process while making sure that the test results are thorough and reliable for our clients,” said the spokesman, who added that it cost $425 to test each sample.

Cordlife is looking to overseas labs to aid in the testing, and to safeguard the integrity of the samples during international transportation. Cordlife will also work with experienced medical couriers adept in cold-chain logistics, the spokesman added.

A Ministry of Health spokesman said the one-year estimation also takes into account the complex processes of transporting the cord blood units for testing.

What type of tests are done

Cord blood, collected from the umbilical cord after childbirth, is banked for its valuable stem cells, which can be used in medical treatments for various diseases.

It is stored in cryogenic bags that typically have small segments, which can be separated and thawed for testing purposes.

A laboratory would test for the potency and viability of cord blood units based on a few parameters.

One of them is the total nucleated cell (TNC) count, which measures the total number of white blood cells within a cord blood sample. This is an important gauge to determine if a cord blood unit can be used for stem cell transplants.

Another important parameter is the number of cells with a protein called CD34+.