Cordlife Group found to have damaged cord blood units of at least 2,150 customers

SINGAPORE - Licensed cord blood bank Cordlife Group Limited (CGL) has been found to have exposed cryopreserved cord blood units at suboptimal temperatures, damaging the cord blood units belonging to at least 2,150 clients and rendering them unsuitable for stem cell transplant purposes, said the Health Ministry on Nov 30.

The company has been ordered to stop collecting, testing, processing and/or storing any new cord blood and human tissues for a period of up to six months. It is also not allowed to provide any new types of tests to patients.

CGL has been given 14 days to make representations to MOH.

Investigations are ongoing and MOH will consider further enforcement actions, including imposing financial penalties or prosecution.

Cord blood units (CBU) storage is a private service that has emerged over the last 20 years.

It is offered to parents when their babies are born. The cord blood contains stem cells known as hematopoietic stem cells, which may be used in stem cell transplants to treat blood diseases and some cancers, such as leukaemia and lymphoma, should the baby develop these illnesses later in life.

Cord blood may be donated to a public cord blood bank and made available to anyone who needs it.

The ministry said it had received a complaint on July 24, 2023 from a member of the public alleging that CBUs stored in a tank at CGL had been exposed to temperatures above 0 deg C, as well as other service quality issues.

When exposed to temperatures above the acceptable limits of below -150 deg C, the CBUs will start to thaw and the stem cells in the cord blood may be damaged.

Following the complaint, MOH conducted unannounced audits on the company on Aug 15 and Nov 16 to 21. Between the first audit in August and second in November, MOH’s inspectors contacted CGL on multiple occasions to request for and clarify their reports and documents, and request for further explanations where discrepancies were noted.

The audits had uncovered that cryopreserved CBUs in seven of 22 CBU storage tanks had been exposed to temperatures above the acceptable limits at different periods from November 2020 to date.

One of the tanks, Tank A, had an estimated 2,200 CBUs belonging to approximately 2,150 clients, according to the company’s inventory records provided to MOH. The CBUs in Tank A were exposed to to temperatures beyond the acceptable limits for several days in February, March and June 2022.

CGL had tested some of the donated CBUs stored in Tank A to establish the cell viability of the affected CBUs. MOH appointed a panel of three cord blood banking experts to conduct an independent review of CGL’s test results.

All the experts have concluded the CBUs stored in Tank A have been damaged and are unlikely to be suitable for stem cell transplant purposes, said MOH.

Investigations are ongoing for the remaining six storage tanks containing approximately 17,300 CBUs that belong to an estimated 17,050 clients. Pending the investigation outcome, MOH will be consulting its experts to determine if similar tests should be performed on the CBUs stored in these six tanks.