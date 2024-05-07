‘We don’t want to fail parents another time’: Cordlife CEO on addressing lapses

SINGAPORE – A process overhaul has taken place at Cordlife under the leadership of its new boss Ivan Yiu, who vows to rebuild trust at the troubled private cord blood bank.

New laboratory hires have also been added to boost the firm’s technical strength.

“We don’t want to fail parents another time,” Mr Yiu told The Straits Times on May 7. It was the first time the group chief executive officer broke his silence since taking over the reins of the company on Feb 19.

Processes at the company have been in the spotlight after it was revealed on Nov 30, 2023, that cryo-preserved cord blood units in seven of its 22 storage tanks were exposed to sub-optimal storage temperatures. Cord blood units have to be stored at temperatures of no higher than minus 150 deg C.

Around 7,500 cord blood units in two tanks and in a dry shipper – a container used to transport cord blood units at extremely low temperatures – have been deemed non-viable and unlikely to be suitable for stem cell transplants.

The company is now facing pressure on multiple fronts – including investigations by the police and health authorities, legal actions from aggrieved customers, and internal shareholder disputes.

When asked why he believed that Cordlife can still continue to operate and win over new clients after losing customers’ trust, Mr Yiu said: “While this has been one of the company’s biggest challenges, we have gained insight into how we can strengthen and improve our processes. The new Cordlife has even tighter measures to ensure cord blood units are safely stored.”

He added that the management and board are doing their best to restore confidence, and hoped that the efforts will be recognised.

To that end, Cordlife has begun recruiting laboratory and technical staff as part of its plan to rebuild the company’s foundation and strengthen core processes, following lapses that have led to the damage of about 7,500 cord blood units.

In a statement on May 7, the company said it has recruited two additional lab directors with PhDs and implemented a retention programme to foster stability among its lab personnel with high potential in Singapore.

“Cordlife continues its recruitment efforts to further enhance in-house technical expertise and improve clinical governance standards by adding more lab directors to its team,” said a company spokesman.

The spokesman added that the company is also reaching out to former staff from its processing and storage facilities in other markets to support its laboratory operations in Singapore.

The company is currently under a six-month suspension that began on Dec 15. During this period, it has to stop collecting, testing and processing any new cord blood and human tissues, or providing any new types of tests to patients. It remains to be seen whether the Ministry of Health (MOH) will continue the suspension or allow it to be lifted.

As part of a major overhaul of processes in Singapore, Cordlife said it has also commenced training aimed at cultivating a stronger sense of accountability and responsibility among its staff.

It has engaged a US-based expert consultant from international accreditation body Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (Fact) to guide the Singapore team. Fact is widely recognised as one of the leading authorities on cord blood banking processes.

The consultant has been guiding the technical team since December 2023, and will be on-site in mid-May to provide further guidance on core processes and the company’s organisational structure.

The company spokesman added that Cordlife has implemented a more advanced digitalised system to enhance 24/7 real-time monitoring of its Singapore lab facility, both on-site and remotely. It has also fortified fail-safe measures to ensure uninterrupted operations.