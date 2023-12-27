askST: Can cord blood units be transferred from one bank to another?

SINGAPORE - Storage lapses at private cord blood bank Cordlife have raised questions about how potentially life-saving cord blood needs to be stored and what should be done to keep it safe.

The Straits Times spoke to other private and public cord blood banks in Singapore and was given an exclusive tour of one bank’s premises.

ST also answers whether it is feasible to transfer cord blood units between banks, and the differences between private and public cord blood banking.

Q: What is cord blood and what can it do?



A: Cord blood is harvested from the umbilical cord after a baby is born. It is a rich source of haematopoietic stem cells - cells that can develop into all types of blood cells.

When cord blood is given to someone in need of life-saving treatment, the stem cells can develop into the type of blood cell that the patient’s body needs. This could be red blood cells, white blood cells or platelets.

Cord blood transplants have been shown to cure patients with a variety of conditions like blood cancers, bone marrow failure, immunodeficiencies, metabolic disorders and blood disorders, such as sickle cell anaemia or thalassaemia.

Q: How and where is cord blood stored?



A: After cord blood is collected, it is sent to a laboratory to be processed. Following that, the cord blood units are kept in cryogenic conditions of at least -150 deg C in vacuum-insulated tanks with liquid nitrogen for decades.

Parents here have the option of storing cord blood with either the Republic’s only public bank, Singapore Cord Blood Bank (SCBB), or with private cord blood banks like Cordlife, Cryoviva or StemCord.

Cord blood that is donated to a public cord blood bank is not reserved for the donor’s family. Instead, it is made available to any patient in need of matching cord blood for haematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Cord blood donations are voluntary, confidential and at no cost to the donor.

If kept in a private bank, the cord blood is kept exclusively for the child or the child’s family at a fee.