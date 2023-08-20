NDR 2023: HDB to launch new Plus flats at choicer locations with 10-year MOP, stricter conditions

SINGAPORE - A new classification of flats that differentiates Build-To-Order (BTO) projects by the attractiveness of their location, such as proximity to MRT stations and the city centre, will take effect from the second half of 2024.

All new BTO flats launched from the second half of 2024 will be classified into one of three categories – Prime, Plus or Standard – to reflect the changing housing landscape, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his National Day Rally speech on Sunday.

The new categories will replace the Housing Board’s current framework of classifying estates as either mature or non-mature, which has been in place since 1992.

Prime flats, which are located in the choicest locations close to the city centre, have the tightest restrictions. These flats are currently offered under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model and have the most subsidies applied to keep launch prices affordable.

One step down is the new Plus category, which are flats in attractive locations within each region across Singapore, such as those near the MRT station or town centre.

Such flats are less centrally located than Prime flats, but more desirable than Standard flats. Hence, Plus flats will come with restrictions less strict than those for Prime flats, but tighter than those for Standard flats.

Standard flats will continue to form the bulk of the housing supply. These will come with the standard five-year minimum occupation period (MOP) and have no restrictions on the pool of resale buyers.