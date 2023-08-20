New Plus HDB flats, no more non-mature estates: 5 key public housing announcements at NDR 2023

SINGAPORE - At the National Day Rally on Sunday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong unveiled an overhaul of the current estate classification system that will take effect from the second half of 2024.

Instead of demarcating estates as mature and non-mature, new Build-To-Order (BTO) flats will be split into three categories under a new framework with tiered buying and selling restrictions.

This is what you need to know.

1. New classification of flats

From the second half of 2024, new BTO flats launched by the Housing Board will be categorised into Prime, Plus and Standard flats.

Towns will no longer be demarcated as mature and non-mature, in a departure from a long-standing classification system introduced in 1992 that buyers use to form a top-line impression of what to expect in terms of pricing and an area’s amenities.

The new classification of flats is to better reflect the locational attributes of each BTO project, rather than relying on the physical traits of the estates it sits in.

PM Lee on Sunday said the distinction between mature and non-mature estates has blurred over the years, as non-mature estates have become more built-up with better amenities and transport infrastructure.

Moving forward, more public housing will be built within or near to existing estates and in more central areas, as there are fewer large tracts of undeveloped land available for future BTO projects today compared to years ago.

As new flats in choice locations tend to be more popular and would be priced higher, a new classification system with tighter conditions is needed to ensure homes remain affordable and accessible - both at the initial purchase from HDB and on the resale market.