$1.56 billion in Enhanced CPF Housing Grant given out to nearly 50,000 households since 2019: HDB

SINGAPORE - The Housing Board gave out $564 million in Enhanced CPF Housing Grants (EHG) to 18,000 households last year, with a total of $1.56 billion disbursed since the grant was introduced in 2019.

Providing an update Wednesday on the grant, HDB said 49,500 households buying their first home have benefited from it since September 2019.

The number of households and grant amount given out has increased each year since, in line with more flats being sold and an increasing number of buyers eligible for the EHG, HDB noted in a statement.

From September to December 2019, some 1,500 households received $42 million in EHG, which provides up to $80,000 to lower and middle income families buying their first new or resale flat.

This rose to 14,000 households that received $454 million in total in 2020, and to 16,000 households that got $499 million in 2021.

“The EHG is part of a suite of support that government provides to ensure that HDB flats remain affordable amidst the strong demand,” said HDB.

The Board’s update comes as the affordability of HDB flats remains a hot-button issue, after resale flat prices climbed during the pandemic. The issue has been raised on multiple occasions, including in Parliament where ministers sought to address concerns including by announcing an increase in the CPF Housing Grant to help first-timers buying a resale flat.

HDB resale prices increased by 1 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, marking the smallest quarterly increase in the past 10 quarters, or 2½ years.

On Wednesday, HDB said of the 49,500 first-timer households that have received the EHG, 28,400 bought a flat from HDB through various modes of sale such as Build-to-Order (BTO), Sale of Balance Flats and open booking.

The other 21,100 bought a resale flat, it added.

HDB said that with the EHG and market discounts for BTO flats, about 90 per cent of flat buyers who got the keys to their new homes in non-mature estates in 2022 used a quarter or less of their monthly income to pay for their housing loans. The figure was more than 80 per cent for those who got the keys to their new flats in mature estates, HDB added.

“This means that they can service their HDB loans using their monthly CPF contributions, with little or no cash outlay,” said HDB.