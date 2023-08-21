New Plus flats could ease BTO lottery effect but push up demand for existing flats: Analysts

SINGAPORE - The stricter resale restrictions for Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in choicer locations would go some way towards blunting the windfall gains that come with selling such homes in the long run.

Yet, in the more immediate term, demand could shift to flats without such conditions, observers said.

Housing Board flats will be reclassified into three categories – Prime, Plus and Standard – from the second half of 2024, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced in his National Day Rally speech on Sunday.

They will replace HDB’s present framework of classifying estates as mature or non-mature, which has been in place since 1992. The new framework will not affect existing home owners or those who have already booked flats, as BTO projects that have been launched will not be reclassified.

Property analysts told The Straits Times the introduction of Plus – a new category of flats in attractive locations within each region – should deter speculative buyers who view their flat as a short-term investment.

That is because the resale conditions for these homes, which could be near MRT stations or town centres, would be stricter than those for Standard flats. The tightest restrictions will apply to Prime flats in the most central locations.

For instance, Plus flats will come with a 10-year minimum occupation period (MOP) before they can be sold, and a subsidy clawback, under which flat owners return subsidies to HDB upon selling their flats.

There will also be an income ceiling for resale buyers.

Mr Lam Chern Woon, head of research and consulting at real estate firm Edmund Tie, said the new controls could mitigate the so-called “lottery effect” of such BTO flats.

“Conditions like income ceiling for buyers of resale Plus and Prime flats would moderate the price appreciation of such flats in the secondary market, with corresponding price-capping effects in the Standard flats,” he said.

“This would ensure a gradual appreciation of public housing prices, although the effects would likely be seen only in a decade’s time, when such flats go on sale in the secondary market.”

Standard flats, which will form the bulk of housing supply, come with the standard five-year MOP and no significant restrictions on the pool of resale buyers.

The effects of the latest public housing moves could also be felt in the private property sector.

Ms Christine Sun from property firm OrangeTee & Tie noted that flat owners who have gained a windfall from selling their flats were primarily driving demand for private homes, especially in the suburbs.

This has pushed up prices of new private homes, so it is necessary to manage demand from this group, said the senior vice-president for research and analytics.