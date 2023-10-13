Father of late S’pore Sports School student seeks answers, hopes to prevent similar incidents

SINGAPORE – The family of the late Singapore Sports School (SSP) student Pranav Madhaik is still coming to terms with the sudden void in their lives. In searching for closure, Mr Prem Singh Madhaik wants lessons to be learnt from his son’s death. He hopes that another family will not have to suffer the same fate.

Pranav, a Secondary 2 student from SSP’s badminton academy, had felt unwell after completing a 400m fitness time trial on Oct 5. The 14-year-old, who was also in the national intermediate squad, was then taken to the National University Hospital, where he died on Wednesday.

SSP said on Wednesday that it will investigate the incident, thoroughly review its safety protocols and keep parents updated. It added that as investigations are ongoing, it cannot provide further details.

Mr Madhaik, 51, told The Straits Times in an interview at the family’s home on Friday: “They (SSP) have not given me any information. I want to know what exactly happened. We want to ensure that this doesn’t happen to any other child.

“It’s important to know that there will be measures put in place by the school which can prevent similar issues in future. This is not something small. A life has been lost and we must learn something.

“As parents, we put our son under their care and this has happened. We want this to be a learning lesson for everyone.”

Mr Madhaik is hoping for answers to several questions when he meets the school’s representatives on Friday evening. He is expected to be presented with a preliminary report on what happened to his son on Oct 5.

He wants to know if there was sufficient supervision during the fitness activity, why his son had been taken to NUH and not a nearer hospital, given the need for immediate attention, and if there were any medical specialists on site.

He said: “If we have a proper system in place there itself, we should have prevented this type of issue. The SSP is producing national players, so training is intense. They should have something there itself to handle the immediate emergencies rather than having to wait for the ambulance and by the time you get there, the athlete is no more.”

ST has reached out to SSP for a response.

Mr Madhaik and his wife were at home last Thursday when they received a call informing them that “something had happened to Pranav” and that he was being conveyed to NUH.

Upon reaching the hospital, they saw that cardiopulmonary resuscitation was being administered on Pranav.

The doctor attending to Pranav told the parents that their son’s pulse and heartbeat were very weak and the teen was subsequently put on life support until the family made a decision on Wednesday to take him off it.