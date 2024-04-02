Changes to law on police powers to better protect public, not manage mental health: Josephine Teo

SINGAPORE – Two changes were made to the law on April 2 that will allow the police to apprehend someone who poses a danger to himself or to those around him.

It will also allow officers to search him for weapons before handing him over to medical staff.

But in Parliament on April 2, several MPs said they were worried about how the police would handle such cases when they involved people with mental health conditions.

The MPs were concerned about how such people would be treated when apprehended, and how the police assessed when they needed to apprehend someone.

The Law Enforcement and Other Matters Bill was passed on April 2, introducing offences targeting those who misuse local SIM cards to facilitate scams.

It also makes amendments to enhance the police’s ability to apprehend people posing a safety risk to themselves and others.

Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo had earlier said the police do not get involved in cases of persons with mental health conditions unless they pose a danger to themselves or someone else.

Addressing the MPs’ concerns, she said the changes to the law were not meant to be used for the purpose of mental health management.

Instead, the changes clarified the police’s powers of apprehension under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act (MHCTA), and the powers of search and seizure under the Police Force Act (PFA).

Mrs Teo said it was a mischaracterisation that the changes were for mental health management.

The first change is to the MHCTA, allowing the police to apprehend a person who may pose a danger to themselves or others and to take them for medical treatment.

Mrs Teo explained that apprehension is different from an arrest. After apprehending someone, the police will take him to a medical practitioner as opposed to a lock-up.

The second change is to the PFA, to make it clear that the police can use their powers of search and seizure to check someone for weapons after apprehending him.

She cited a case involving a 73-year-old man who had an ice pick and knife at a police station.

He said foreign law enforcement agencies were disturbing his sleep, and he would use the weapons to tell them to leave him alone. The police apprehended him under the MHCTA and took him to the Institute of Mental Health for medical treatment.