Not everyone with mental health challenges needs to rush to IMH

SINGAPORE - Not everyone with mental health challenges needs to rush to the hospital or to see a specialist, as mental health lies on a spectrum.

This is why a tiered care model is being developed to help improve access to mental health support and, hopefully in the process, overcome stigma. It was highlighted during the debate on the motion on advancing mental health.

The model aims to tailor care for individuals based on the severity of their symptoms. There will be four levels of mental health support, ranging from mental health promotion, self-help and peer support at Tier 1, to the most intensive level of care in hospitals and specialist clinics at Tier 4.

Improving mental health is therefore not just about hiring more psychiatrists or building more capacity at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in Parliament on Feb 7.

“We certainly will do that. But we also need to strengthen capabilities across our entire spectrum of care, including at our polyclinics and GPs, and also across other settings like schools, workplaces and in the community, so that more timely support can be rendered to those in need,” he said.

The first line of defence is being built up, with a goal to train more than 130,000 front-line personnel and volunteers by 2030 to identify mental health needs, provide basic support to individuals in need, and refer them for help if needed, said Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary.

More than 48,000 front-line personnel, including school teachers and officers from various agencies such as the Singapore Police Force, Housing Board and Family Service Centres, as well as 54,000 volunteers, have already been trained.