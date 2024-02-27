Budget 2024: MPs debate measures to uplift vulnerable groups of workers

SINGAPORE - Suggestions on improving the employability of those who belong to a range of vulnerable groups came to the fore on the second day of the debate on the Budget on Feb 27.

MPs on both sides of the House sought assurances that steps would be taken to ensure Singaporeans who took up training measures introduced or beefed up in Budget 2024 would be prepared for good jobs.

Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) said the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) will change the sorts of skills that are in demand.

“Those who have hitherto been able to distinguish themselves perhaps because of their talent or industry may now find their edge blunted,” he said.

Even as the focus on helping workers acquire these skills ramps up, it must not devalue learning beyond the classroom, he said.

He suggested that the scope of SkillsFuture Credit be expanded to cover alternative learning models such as apprenticeship programmes. For example, approved companies could be allowed to offer apprenticeships that trainees apply for using SkillsFuture Credit, which defrays the costs of taking them up.

Associate Professor Lim added that a minimum post-apprenticeship employment duration could be stipulated, to prevent companies from abusing the system.

Meanwhile, Mr Desmond Tan, who is Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, hailed the Budget’s wide-ranging support for both mature and young workers, particularly those earning lower wages.

But he noted that about two-thirds of respondents to a recent survey by NTUC said that their income had not kept up with living costs, with seniors especially affected.

“We will have to brace (ourselves) for tougher times, and seize opportunities for change and transformation,” he said.

Mr Tan, who is also deputy secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress, also announced that NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute will take over designated career centres and Jobs and Skills Centres from Workforce Singapore, expanding its role in providing personalised job placements.

He said more details on this will be given later on, and also called on employers to do their part to better support mid-career workers, such as through paying them fairly based on their skill sets and experiences and providing protected time off for training.