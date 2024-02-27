Reasons to be upbeat about S’pore’s prospects, despite difficult challenges ahead: DPM Heng

SINGAPORE - It will be harder for Singapore to achieve economic growth in the coming years, as it comes up against internal constraints and a tougher external environment.
But there is strong basis for optimism that the Republic can continue to thrive, provided that it continues to restructure along three lines to drive productivity-driven growth, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Feb 27.
These are: to sustain efforts to transform its economy through shared ownership; build a strong innovation ecosystem; and to continue being a trusted partner for the world, DPM Heng said in Parliament.
He was speaking on the second day of the debate on the Budget delivered by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Feb 16, which Mr Heng described as a “confident path forward for Singapore, as our domestic and global environments change”.
Laying out the challenges ahead, DPM Heng noted that the world is currently facing a slow growth, high inflation environment.
Despite the great benefits brought by three decades of globalisation, the mood has shifted from collaboration to competition, partly driven by technological change that is reshaping jobs and competitiveness across countries and industries, he said.
“From globalisation anchored in economic competitive advantage, we are now seeing fragmentations based on political alignment,” he said. “This, together with the recent upsurge in geopolitical unrest, has brought new uncertainties.”
At home, the days of “catch up” growth are over as Singapore becomes a mature economy, while its resource constraints - be they labour, land or carbon - are becoming biting, added DPM Heng.
The country’s ageing demographics means local labour force growth is shrinking quickly to zero, which means Singapore has to double down on growing through productivity, which is hard.
“Even as we invest in strengthening productivity, such as growing depth in certain industries, it is impossible to match the scale and size of larger countries,” he said.
While the outlook appears pessimistic, DPM Heng said he is upbeat about the Republic’s prospects given its record of rallying together to find new ways forward.
He cited how tripartite efforts to transform 23 industry sectors went back to 2017, when the Future Economy Council formed then embarked on Industry Transformation Maps.
The plans saw government agencies collaborating with businesses and trade associations and chambers, while unions worked with companies to support workers in reskilling.
In creating these roadmaps, stakeholders across each industry built trust, identified synergies and shared resources and experiences.
“This shared ownership of transformation is critical... Government plans and programmes will remain important, but when enterprises and workers embrace transformation, they can be at the forefront of seizing opportunities,” said Mr Heng.
Singapore’s collaborative approach to transformation is unusual and enviable, and is how it ensures that the opportunities and benefits from transformation can be shared by all, he added.
Secondly, Singapore must build an innovation ecosystem that enables high value, cutting-edge work to be conducted here.
This is as technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) offers the prospects of overcoming resource constraints and unlocking new value, powering the Republic’s next bound of growth, said Mr Heng.
To achieve this, universities and research institutes here have to generate a body of basic scientific insights; companies and start-ups have to translate these insights into industry-applicable innovations and solutions; while the right training and support enable workers to take on new jobs created by these opportunities, he said.
Supporting the research, innovation and enterprise ecosystem requires proactive shaping and patient investment, he noted.
To that end, the additional $3 billion injection into research and development announced at Budget 2024 is timely as Singapore seeks to deepen its capabilities in growth areas like AI, sustainability and advanced manufacturing, he said.
Singapore must now press on and continue to strengthen commercialisation and translational capabilities, to produce more “output” and capture value amid shortening innovation cycles and intensifying competition, added Mr Heng.
Thirdly, Singapore must continue to foster greater connection and collaboration at all levels, and strengthen its standing as a trusted node for technology, innovation and enterprise.
Even as global cooperation slows, businesses and countries know that Singapore continues to be a constructive and neutral location for business, innovation and talent, noted Mr Heng.
It should therefore leverage its trusted reputation and its extensive networks to “encourage like-minded partners to grow in Singapore, through Singapore, and with Singapore”, he said.
By maintaining the momentum of these efforts, Singaporeans can remain well-placed to partner others and seize new opportunities with confidence, said Mr Heng.
“The world may be more difficult, and our domestic constraints may be more challenging,” he said.
“But I have laid out the strong basis for my optimism, that a small and open economy like Singapore can continue to thrive and secure our next bound of growth.”