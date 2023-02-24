Balance between ambition and practicality needed to achieve climate goals: Teo Chee Hean

SINGAPORE - As part of efforts by the public sector to reach net-zero carbon emissions by around 2045, regular progress reports on public sector sustainability initiatives will be made and the Republic’s public procurement strategy strengthened, said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean on Friday.

He told Parliament during a debate on the Government’s sustainability plans that it will strike a balance between “ambition and practicality of action” to meet the country’s climate targets, though this will take a whole-of nation effort and involve cooperation from businesses and the community.

Singapore revised its climate targets in October 2022 to cut its emissions to around 60 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2030, after hitting peak emissions before that deadline.

This was adjusted from a previous target of peaking emissions in 2030 at 65 million tonnes.

The Republic has also committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, and the public sector will take the lead by reaching net zero five years earlier.

“We will also continue to forge international collaborations on climate action,” said Mr Teo, who was responding to a question posed by Nominated MP Koh Lian Pin on the significance of the United Nations climate change conferences.

COP27 was held in Egypt in November 2022; COP28 will be held in Dubai starting Nov 30.

Mr Teo said that Singapore’s inaugural pavilion at COP27 showcased homegrown companies and the work of non-governmental organisations, and presented panel discussions with youths and academics to the international community.

In 2021, at COP26 in Glasgow, Minister of Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu co-facilitated negotiations on Article 6 which enables cooperation between countries on carbon markets to fulfil national climate targets.

Mr Teo said that COP27 made some headway in implementing the Paris Agreement, and the Government will continue its efforts come COP28.

“But while government action is necessary, it is not sufficient to achieve a low-carbon future. Businesses need to act as well. And we will partner them in their sustainability journeys,” said Mr Teo.

He said the industry sector contributes to over 60 per cent of overall carbon emissions, and reaching net zero would mean decarbonising at every level - the economy, individual sectors, and firms - so that businesses can thrive in the green economy.

“Our carbon tax shapes economy-wide behaviour. The Government has specified carbon tax levels up to 2027, and a range of $50 to $80 per tonne of CO2 by 2030. All of us must now factor in the cost of emitting carbon,” he added.