MPs call for less waste, more clean energy sources and more support for businesses to go green

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s ability to meet the challenges of climate change head-on was a common thread across various MPs’s speeches in Parliament on Thursday, as they debated whether the country and its people were doing enough to go green.

MPs from both sides of the House raised various suggestions to retool infrastructure to meet climate unpredictability, reduce consumption, green business practices, and strengthen the Republic’s energy resilience.

On Thursday, the second day of the Budget debate, Nominated MP Koh Lian Pin said that amid concerns about inflation and the economy, issues such as climate change and sustainability must always be among the bread-and-butter issues that Singapore focuses on.

Budget 2023 did not introduce new sustainability-related measures, but highlighted the work already underway to fight climate change and cut carbon output to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in his Budget speech on Feb 14 that climate-related spending is expected to go up significantly in the medium term. He also mentioned Singapore’s efforts to transit to cleaner energy sources such as solar and hydrogen.

Prof Koh, a conservation scientist, envisioned a Singapore in 2050 where every building will have solar-panels, every vehicle electric, and with streets lined with even more trees.

With its waterways and coastlines showcasing world-leading technology- and nature-based solutions that offer optimal protection against storm surges and sea level rise, the country would be an international hub of climate and sustainability solutions, he described while urging more effort to realise this reality.

Ms Carrie Tan (Nee Soon GRC) called on Singaporeans to reduce wasteful consumption.

“In our daily lives, we currently have an increasing norm of online shopping where we can buy something for as cheap as $3 and have it shipped to our doors in layers of boxing and packaging,” she said, suggesting that swapping and sharing items be encouraged instead.

On the business front, Mr Derrick Goh (Nee Soon GRC) said that while Budget 2023 retains existing measures such as the Resource Efficiency Grant for Energy, as well as the Enterprise Sustainability Programme by EnterpriseSG, he was uncertain if these could help to push SMEs to step up their green efforts sufficiently and in time.

With larger firms increasingly expecting their suppliers to be green, SMEs need help to move more quickly or risk being left out of tomorrow’s supply chain, he added.

Conversely, businesses further along in their transformation should partner to create a credible regulatory framework for voluntary carbon credits in Singapore. These efforts will help establish Singapore as a growing and leading green hub, said Mr Goh.