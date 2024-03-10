At a glance: Sustainability measures announced at the 2024 Budget debate

SINGAPORE – Sustainability was a key pillar that was mentioned at the 2024 Budget debate for multiple ministries.

What are some of the new measures, and what do they mean for different groups of people?

The Straits Times summarises some of the key announcements, from an expanded climate voucher scheme for purchasing energy-saving and water-saving appliances to a new requirement for businesses to declare their carbon footprint.

For households

$300 worth of climate vouchers for HDB households

From April 15, all Housing Board households will receive $300 worth of e-vouchers that can be used to purchase 10 types of energy-saving and water-saving appliances, from air-conditioners to washing machines and refrigerators.

The vouchers will be in denominations of $2, $5, $10 and $50, and there will be no restrictions on the amount usable for any appliance.

The vouchers will be valid until Dec 31, 2027, and are an expansion of the current Climate Friendly Households Programme that was rolled out in November 2020 giving households in one- to three-room HDB flats $225 worth of vouchers.

Those vouchers were limited to $150 for energy-saving refrigerators, $25 for LED lights and $50 for water-saving shower fittings.

New energy-efficient requirements for household water heaters

As water heaters are the third most energy-intensive appliances used in households, making up about 10 per cent of a typical household’s energy consumption, minimum energy standards will be developed to phase out the least efficient ones.

A five-tick rating scale, which is already applied to appliances like air-conditioners and refrigerators, will also be applied to water heaters to help consumers identify the efficient models more easily. Consumers can save up to $115 a year in electricity costs by swopping their one-tick water heater for a more efficient five-tick water heater.

For landowners

New coastal protection law to kick in

Coastal protection measures will soon need to be implemented along more than 300km of the nation’s coastline as Singapore adapts to rising sea levels, which are projected to rise by up to 1.15m by 2100, and by up to around 2m by 2150.

Under new coastal protection legislation, landowners will have to be prepared to set aside land for future coastal protection measures, which may also have to be upgraded down the line to account for uncertainties in climate projections.

PUB will work with planning agencies and other stakeholders to ensure there is sufficient space set aside for coastal protection. This is similar to the approach the national water agency now takes of setting aside land for drainage works, such as the expansion of drains and canals, which are known as drainage reserves.

The new legislation will specify the responsibilities and requirements for the planning, design, construction and maintenance of coastal protection measures, as well as the regulation of activities around the infrastructure.

PUB is conducting a study to establish a code of practice that will identify the types of activities that that may pose a risk to coastal protection infrastructure – for example, excavation or tunnelling works in the vicinity.

The code, when ready, will also provide a set of design standards and requirements for new developments incorporating coastal protection measures.

PUB will be engaging relevant public agencies and coastal landowners, as well as the industry and professional bodies on the proposed policies.