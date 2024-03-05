Five S’pore-based firms are among global first movers in providing nature-related disclosures

SINGAPORE – Five Singapore-based companies are among a list of more than 300 firms globally that will be the first to provide nature-related financial disclosures, committing to voluntarily offering such reporting by the 2024 or 2025 financial year.

UOB, property developer City Developments Limited (CDL), Olam Group’s Olam Agri and Olam Food Ingredients, and consultancy firm Oceonomy are among this first batch of early adopters of such reporting, which will be based on Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) recommendations.