Singapore takes nuclear safety research to the next level

SINGAPORE - In a signal that Singapore could be serious about harnessing nuclear as a clean energy source, more resources are being pumped into nuclear technology and safety research, and training the best minds in the field.

A new multi-million dollar research building at the National University of Singapore will house about 100 researchers looking at everything from the latest in small modular reactors, which can be scaled up like Lego bricks, to how radioactive materials can disperse if there is an accident.

Said Professor Chung Keng Yeow, director of the Singapore Nuclear Research and Safety Initiative : “We must have enough local talent, manpower, and an in-depth understanding of nuclear safety before Singapore can make a concrete decision on whether to deploy nuclear energy to green our energy mix.”

To that end, his institute will continue to build capacity in areas ranging from the safety of nuclear reactors to radiobiology (health impacts of radiation on human beings) and radiochemistry, which involves rapidly detecting any elevated level of radioactivity above what is naturally-occurring in the environment radioactive materials.

A major focus is on nuclear safety – including preventing and mitigating potential accidents, and protecting people and the environment from radiation hazards.

There are also plans to hold public talks to educate people on the centre’s work, and to dispel any fears and misconceptions on nuclear safety.

Last year, the Nanyang Technological University announced a new research centre for nuclear fusion, with France’s Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission, known as the Singapore Alliance with France for Fusion Energy.

Fusion essentially works when two nuclei combine together to form a single heavy nucleus, producing massive amounts of energy in the process with no long-term radioactive waste, a problem with traditional nuclear fission technologies (where the uranium atom is split into two).

Singapore has collaborated with experts from a number of countries such as France, and international organisations including the IAEA for research on nuclear safety,

And on March 1, Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng said in Parliament that Singapore is collaborating with overseas institutes to build capabilities in fusion energy.

The tie-ups are the culmination of a decade’s work in building up nuclear expertise.

“We have done very well in putting nuclear research programmes in place, and setting everything in motion”, said former National Research Foundation chief Low Teck Seng, who got the ball rolling when NRF funded a $63m programme to boost the nation’s nuclear expertise in 2014.

“But we will need to continue building up our talent base, to attract more young people to pursue studies in nuclear-related areas.”

Clean energy sources will form a critical part of Singapore’s efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, where all its emissions are counterbalanced by removing carbon from the atmosphere.

In one scenario highlighted by the Energy Market Authority in its 2050 committee report, nuclear energy could supply about 10 per cent of Singapore’s energy needs by 2050.

This could potentially form a larger proportion of Singapore’s energy mix post-2050, once nuclear tech has been proven viable, said Prof Chung.

Nuclear energy is seen as an attractive power source as it is able to produce massive amounts of energy with just a small amount of fuel. And unlike renewable energy, it is not weather-dependent.

In addition, newer nuclear power plant designs like small modular reactors are being developed, and have the potential to be much safer than many of the traditional power plants in operation today. Many of these SMRs will likely become commercialised by the 2030s.

While severe nuclear accidents are few and far between, nuclear power has earned itself a bad reputation after the disasters such as those in Fukushima and Chernobyl.