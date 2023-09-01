askST: How does the sample count for the presidential election work?

SINGAPORE – When polls close on Friday, Singaporeans will get an early indication of the outcome of the presidential election at around 10pm to 11pm, before the final count is in.

This is because the Elections Department (ELD) website will publish the results of a sample count, which is expected to be completed two to three hours after polling closes at 8pm.

The final result is expected to come around midnight.

This is the first presidential election where an official sample count result will be made public.

Q: What are the reasons for having a sample count?

A: A sample count helps to prevent speculation and misinformation from unofficial sources while counting is under way, before it is completed and election results are announced, said the ELD website.

This is because the final election result may take many hours to be confirmed, especially if there is a close fight.

Sample counts are also used by election officials to check against the final count result, said ELD.

In the 2011 Presidential Election, the close race prompted a recount shortly after 1am, with official results declared only at 4.30am.

In that election, candidates and their counting agents could observe the sample counts during the counting process and take note of the figures.

The first time that results of sample counts were publicly released in an election was during the 2015 General Election. Polls closed at 8pm, and the first sample count was released at about 9.40pm.

In the 2020 General Election, polls closed at 10pm and the first sample counts, for two single-member constituencies (SMCs), came in at around 11.30pm.

Q: How is the sample count carried out?

A: The sample count is done at the start of the counting process.

At the counting centre, a counting assistant will pick up a random bundle of 100 ballot papers from the votes cast from a polling station.

There are 1,264 local polling stations for this election.

This is done in front of the candidates and counting agents present.