Singapore GE2020: All 1,100 polling stations have closed for voting; sample count results expected soon

SINGAPORE - All 1,100 polling stations across the island have closed after a two-hour extension, with official sample count results expected soon.

The Elections Department announced around 7pm that voting hours would be extended to 10pm. The polls were initially scheduled to close at 8pm.

Sample count results give an early indication of the possible results for the electoral divisions, but are not final. They are derived from a count of 100 ballot papers from each polling station within a constituency, soon after voting ends.

There are 31 constituencies, comprising 17 GRCs and 14 SMCs.

This story is developing. Follow live coverage of Polling Day here.

