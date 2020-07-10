Singapore GE2020: All 1,100 polling stations have closed for voting; sample count results expected soon

Election officials sealing ballot boxes at the polling station at Block 818 Tampines Avenue 4 on July 10, 2020.
Election officials sealing ballot boxes at the polling station at Block 818 Tampines Avenue 4 on July 10, 2020.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Election officials sealing ballot boxes at the polling station at Block 537 Pasir Ris Drive 1 on July 10, 2020.
Election officials sealing ballot boxes at the polling station at Block 537 Pasir Ris Drive 1 on July 10, 2020.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
SINGAPORE - All 1,100 polling stations across the island have closed after a two-hour extension, with official sample count results expected soon.

The Elections Department announced around 7pm that voting hours would be extended to 10pm. The polls were initially scheduled to close at 8pm.

Sample count results give an early indication of the possible results for the electoral divisions, but are not final. They are derived from a count of 100 ballot papers from each polling station within a constituency, soon after voting ends.

There are 31 constituencies, comprising 17 GRCs and 14 SMCs.

This story is developing. Follow live coverage of Polling Day here.

 
 
 

