Presidential election: Trial brings voting to nursing homes, lets bedridden residents vote for the first time

Get live updates on Polling Day, and results after polls close at 8pm.

SINGAPORE - Some bedridden residents in select nursing homes are able to vote for the first time on Friday to elect Singapore’s ninth president under a mobile polling station trial that brings voting to the bedside.

Also a first is the setting up of polling stations at some 31 nursing homes here, one of the key features of Presidential Election 2023.

“Some bedridden residents said they are happy to have an opportunity (to vote),” said Society for the Aged Sick (SAS) chief operating officer Kate Koh.

SAS, which houses 360 residents, is one of the 31 nursing homes involved in the pilot. There were 83 nursing homes in Singapore as at 2022, the Ministry of Health said on its website.

In the past, nursing home residents - many of whom have difficulty walking - had to be pushed out of the homes on wheelchairs to queue at polling stations, typically set up in schools or community centres. Some bedridden residents could not vote.

It is not known how many SAS residents are eligible to vote on Friday. But The Straits Times understands that about one-third of the eligible voters at SAS are bed-bound.

Each of the nursing homes selected for the pilot has more than 50 voters. The Elections Department (ELD) previously said this would benefit 4,087 voters.

Madam Lee Dan Lin, 75, who has lived in SAS for around five years and uses a wheelchair, was one of the first residents to cast her vote at the home’s multi-purpose hall on Friday.

Speaking to the media after casting her vote, a beaming Madam Lee said voting on-site is much more convenient as compared to going to polling stations.

The process only took five minutes, as compared to the hours it took for her to travel to and queue at polling stations previously.

Said Madam Lee: “It was very troublesome… in the home, an ambulance fetched us there, and then (we) got to wait under the hot sun. Compared to now, (there’s) so much difference.”

At the nursing home, the voting process is similar to other polling stations. Residents first present their NRIC and poll card for registration. They then receive a ballot paper, mark their ballot, and drop their vote in a ballot box.

Those who are not mobile can vote from their bedside, with the help of election officials who verify their identity and assist them in voting through a portable lap booth.