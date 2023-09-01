Singaporeans overseas vote for next president

Get live updates on Polling Day, and results after polls close at 8pm.

BEIJING/TOKYO – Singaporeans overseas cast their votes to elect the country’s next president at polling stations in major cities such as Beijing, Tokyo and San Francisco on Friday.

At the Singapore Embassy in Beijing, voters described the process as quick and smooth. More than 20 people had voted by 10am, including Singapore Ambassador Peter Tan and others who came by after dropping their children off at school.

It was Mr Lee Kheng Joo’s first time voting overseas despite having worked in and out of China for more than 20 years. He took a selfie outside the embassy in Beijing after voting to show his friends.

The 58-year-old, who works in business advisory, said, for previous elections, other commitments made it difficult to pin down where he was on Polling Day.

“I’m very happy to have voted – for the first time I knew which city I’ll be in,” he added.

While the number of overseas voters is small, Mr Lee believes it is still important to be part of the process. “It still matters to us and people in the community. We have a lot of discussions in our overseas chat groups.”

Ms Lin Huiyi, 42, was among the early birds who voted before 9am. The market researcher and artist voted for the third time in Beijing, where she has been based since 2008. She said the process was smooth and organised.

Asked for her thoughts on some of the issues raised during the campaign period, she added that the discussion was helpful in clarifying the roles of the president, who has an important role in representing Singapore internationally.

More than 6,600 overseas voters have been registered for the election, including about 3,400 who have decided to vote by post – the first time this option has been allowed.

Mr Jonathan Lee, 21, a student at University of California, Berkeley, was among those who tapped the postal option.

“I’m a full-time student juggling classes, and having the liberty to walk to a post box anytime made doing my duty a lot easier,” he said in an e-mail interview.

Mr Hafiz Roslan, 39, chief financial officer at global logistics firm FLS Group, said it was more convenient for him to vote in person, which he did at the embassy in Tokyo before heading to work. “I’m just five minutes away so I might as well just come here.”

There are 10 overseas polling stations, which are places with a significant number of Singaporeans. They are in Beijing, Canberra, Dubai, Hong Kong, London, New York, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo and Washington, DC.