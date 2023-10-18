Police, NParks will reject applications to hold public events relating to Israel-Hamas war

SINGAPORE – Applications to hold public events and assemblies in relation to the Israel-Hamas war will be rejected, the police and the National Parks Board (NParks) said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The police assessed that there are public safety and security concerns associated with such events, given the heightened tensions, which the NParks shares.

In a joint statement, they said: “The police will not grant any permit for assemblies that advocate political causes of other countries or foreign entities, or may have the potential to stir emotions and lead to public order incidents.”

They added: “The peace and harmony between different races and religions in Singapore should not be taken for granted, and we must not let events happening externally affect the internal situation within Singapore.

“Given the sensitivity of the topic and the volatility of the situation overseas, there is a real risk that such events could give rise to public disorder. As such, applications to hold such events will be turned down.”

There have been numerous incidents of violence reported in many countries amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the statement said.

For instance, an Israeli employee from the Israeli Embassy in Beijing was stabbed in front of a supermarket, while a French school teacher was fatally stabbed by a Chechen man in France on Oct 13.

The Straits Times is aware of two planned events in Singapore in relation to the Israel-Hamas war, both of which are publicised on TikTok.

One, titled Singapore X Palestine Protest, was to be held at Marina Barrage on Wednesday at 6pm.

The other, Peace Rally for Palestine, was slated to take place on Sunday at Hong Lim Park from 5pm to 8pm.

Ms Siti Hajar Johari, the organiser of Peace Rally for Palestine, told The Straits Times: “It’s sad that we are unable to hold a peaceful rally to show our support for the people of Gaza.

“We do not support Hamas, but we need to stand up for the innocent civilians that are caught in the crossfire.”

The police said public assemblies in Singapore are regulated under the Public Order Act, and that organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit in Singapore is an offence.

They also reminded the public to engage in responsible and respectful discussions on the topic of the Israel-Hamas war, online or otherwise.

Individuals are also advised to avoid making insensitive or offensive remarks about race or religion, which may threaten Singapore’s racial and religious harmony.

Under the Penal Code, those who deliberately say words to wound the racial feelings of a person can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.