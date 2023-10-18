Hundreds killed at Gaza hospital amid conflicting claims

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories - About 500 Palestinians were killed in a blast at a Gaza City hospital on Tuesday that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other and that ignited protests in the West Bank and around the Middle East.

Health authorities in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip said that an Israeli air strike caused the blast while Israel’s military attributed it to a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group.

The blast was the bloodiest single incident in Gaza since Israel launched an unrelenting bombing campaign against the densely populated territory in retaliation for a deadly cross-border Hamas assault on southern Israeli communities on Oct 7 that killed 1,300 people. The strip is 45-km long and home to 2.3 million people.

It took place on the eve of a visit by US President Joe Biden to Israel to show support for the country in its war with Hamas, the Islamist group that rules the Gaza Strip, and to hear how Israel plans to minimise civilian casualties.

The US leader’s planned visit to Jordan for a summit with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas and Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was postponed following the blast, said the White House.

He will now meet only Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday.

In a statement on the tragedy, the US leader, who is on his way to Israel, said: “I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted.

“The United States stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict and we mourn the patients, medical staff and other innocents killed or wounded in this tragedy.”

He added that he has directed his national security team to gather information about exactly what had happened.

Reuters could not independently verify who was responsible for the blast.

Prior to Tuesday’s incident, health authorities in Gaza said at least 3,000 people had been killed in Israel’s 11-day bombardment.