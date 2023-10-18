Hundreds killed at Gaza hospital amid conflicting claims

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories - About 500 Palestinians were killed in a blast at a Gaza City hospital on Tuesday that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other and that ignited protests in the West Bank and around the Middle East.
Health authorities in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip said that an Israeli air strike caused the blast while Israel’s military attributed it to a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group.
The blast was the bloodiest single incident in Gaza since Israel launched an unrelenting bombing campaign against the densely populated territory in retaliation for a deadly cross-border Hamas assault on southern Israeli communities on Oct 7 that killed 1,300 people. The strip is 45-km long and home to 2.3 million people.
It took place on the eve of a visit by US President Joe Biden to Israel to show support for the country in its war with Hamas, the Islamist group that rules the Gaza Strip, and to hear how Israel plans to minimise civilian casualties.
The US leader’s planned visit to Jordan for a summit with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas and Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was postponed following the blast, said the White House.
He will now meet only Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday.
In a statement on the tragedy, the US leader, who is on his way to Israel, said: “I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted.
“The United States stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict and we mourn the patients, medical staff and other innocents killed or wounded in this tragedy.”
He added that he has directed his national security team to gather information about exactly what had happened.
Reuters could not independently verify who was responsible for the blast.
Prior to Tuesday’s incident, health authorities in Gaza said at least 3,000 people had been killed in Israel’s 11-day bombardment.
Claim and counter-claim
The Palestinian Authority’s health minister, Mr Mai Alkaila, accused Israel of a massacre.
A Gaza civil defence chief said 300 people were killed and a health ministry official said 500 were killed.
However, the Israeli military denied responsibility for the blast at the Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital in Gaza City, suggesting the hospital was hit by a failed rocket launch by the enclave’s Palestinian Islamic Jihad military group.
“An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit,” a spokesman for the Israel Defence Forces said.
“Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza,” the spokesman added.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu minced no words in blaming Palestinian militants for the explosion.
“The entire world should know: It was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF,” he said, referring to the Israel Defence Forces. “Those who brutally murdered our children also murder their own children.”
Mr Daoud Shehab, a spokesman for Islamic Jihad, told Reuters: “This is a lie and fabrication, it is completely incorrect. The occupation is trying to cover for the horrifying crime and massacre they committed against civilians.”
During the last Israeli-Hamas conflict in 2021, Israel said Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other militant groups fired around 4,360 rockets from Gaza of which around 680 fell short of Israel and into the Gaza Strip.
Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group denounced what it said was Israel’s deadly attack on the Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital in Gaza, which is run by the Anglican church, and called for “a day of unprecedented anger” against Israel and Mr Biden’s visit.
King Abdullah of Jordan also blamed Israel for the hospital tragedy, saying it was a “shame on humanity” and called on Israel to immediately end its military campaign against Gaza.
The monarch warned that Israel’s response went beyond the right of self-defence to collective punishment of Palestinian civilians.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was horrified by the deaths of hundreds of people in a strike on a hospital in Gaza, as Israel and Palestinians traded blame over who was responsible.
“Hospitals and medical personnel are protected under international humanitarian law,” Mr Guterres wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Anger and condemnation
Regardless of who was responsible for the hospital blast, which Hamas said had killed patients, women and children and others left homeless by Israeli bombardments, it will likely make even more complex diplomatic efforts to contain the crisis.
After Hamas officials initially blamed Tuesday’s hospital blast on an Israeli air strike, the blast drew condemnation across the Arab world and protests were staged at Israel’s embassy in Turkey and near the US embassy in Lebanon, where security forces fired tear gas toward demonstrators.
The Palestinian prime minister called it “a horrific crime, genocide” and said countries backing Israel also bore responsibility.
French President Emmanuel Macron, in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, condemned the attack and said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “All the light must be shed on the circumstances.
“Humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip must be opened back without delay.”
The outpouring of anger against Israel also fuelled a large rally on Tuesday near the Israeli embassy in Amman, where police used tear gas to disperse several thousand protesters who chanted slogans in support of Hamas and demanded the government close the embassy and scrap a peace treaty with Israel.
Jordan’s peace treaty with Israel is widely unpopular among many citizens who see normalisation as a sellout of the rights of their Palestinian brethren.
In the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, Palestinian security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse protesters throwing rocks and chanting against President Abbas as popular anger boiled over after the blast.
Clashes with Palestinian security forces broke out in a number of other cities in the West Bank, which is ruled by Mr Abbas’ Palestinian Authority, late on Tuesday, witnesses said.
Television footage showed protests in Yemen’s south-western city of Taz, as well as in the Moroccan capital Rabat and Iraq’s capital, Baghdad. REUTERS