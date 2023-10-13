Teacher killed in knife attack in school in northern France

LILLE – A teacher was killed, and two other people severely wounded on Friday in a knife attack at Lycee Gambetta-Carnot high school in the town of Arras in north-eastern France, police and regional officials said.

The attacker, who has not been named, was from Russia’s mainly Muslim southern Caucasus region of Chechnya and was already on a French national register as a potential security threat, a police source said.

Those wounded were a security guard who was stabbed multiple times and a teacher who is in a less serious condition, the source added.

No student at the school was hurt, said another police source.

The man has been detained by the police, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The local police said the situation had been contained and no longer posed a danger to the public.

Students and teachers were confined to school premises during the attack.

The perpetrator cried the Arabic phrase “Allahu Akbar!” (God is greatest!), according to preliminary elements of the investigation, a police source, who asked not to be named, told AFP.

France immediately opened a terror investigation into the attack, national anti-terrorism prosecutors said.

The country has suffered a series of attacks by Islamist extremists since 2015.

Most recently, the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty in broad daylight in 2020, near his school in a Paris suburb, by a radicalised Chechen refugee led to a wave of shock and renewed debate about the influence of radical Islam.

The attack in Arras comes almost three years to the day after the murder of Mr Paty, which took place on Oct 16, 2020.

It also comes with tensions rising in France, which has large Jewish and Muslim communities, after last weekend’s attack by Hamas on Israel.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in an address to the nation on Thursday that 582 religious and cultural facilities in France were receiving stepped-up police protection.

“Those who confuse the Palestinian cause and the justification of terrorism commit a strong moral, political and strategic error,” he added.

His office said he would head to the scene in Arras.

There has also been controversy over the French government’s ban on pro-Palestinian protests following the Hamas attack, with the left lamenting it was no longer possible to protest for peace and the right saying the measures did not go far enough.

Mr Darmanin on Thursday ordered that demonstrations be prohibited nationwide as they “are likely to generate disturbances to public order”, adding that organisers should face arrest. AFP