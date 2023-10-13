Supporters of Palestinians and Israel rally as war intensifies

BAGHDAD/PARIS - Tens of thousands of protesters rallied across the Middle East and beyond on Friday in support of Palestinians and condemnation of Israel as it intensified its strikes on Gaza in retaliation for Hamas assaults.

Jewish communities in France and elsewhere were also holding rallies in solidarity with Israel after the cross-border Hamas assault from Gaza.

The attack on Oct 7 was the deadliest killing spree against Israeli civilians in the country's 75-year history.

France and Germany banned pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Several Western countries said they had stepped up security at synagogues and Jewish schools fearing that protests could lead to acts of violence.

Hamas, which rules Gaza, urged Palestinians to rise up in protest against Israel's bombardment of the blockaded coastal enclave.

The militant group also called on Palestinians to march on Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem and confront Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank.

The compound in East Jerusalem's walled Old City is Islam's third holiest site after Mecca and Medina, and the most sacred to Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount.

Hamas is designated a terrorist organisation by the United States, European Union and other governments.

Last weekend's assault by the group on Israeli communities killed at least 1,300 people.

Israel has since been hammering densely populated Gaza with air strikes and artillery fire and some 1,800 Palestinians have been killed.

A ground invasion of the besieged enclave appears to be imminent.