Thousands of Malaysians across political divide attend rallies in solidarity with Palestinians

KUALA LUMPUR - Thousands of Malaysians on Friday (Oct 13) rallied at Kuala Lumpur’s National Mosque and in other mosques around the country to condemn the Israel-Hamas war and express solidarity with the Palestinians.

Leaders from across the political divide and from several non-governmental organisations addressed the 1,000-strong crowd at the National Mosque, including former prime ministers Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Several serving Cabinet ministers also attended the gathering after the weekly Friday prayers, including Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu and Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli.

The crowd in KL carried placards and flags - including several flags of Palestine - as they condemned the attacks in Gaza that has killed more than 1,500 Palestinian civilians, following last weekend’s raids and rocket attacks by Hamas militants into Israel, killing more than 1,300 Israelis.

Chants of “Allahuakbar”, or God is Great, and “Free Palestine” were heard throughout the rally which lasted for more than one hour under the blazing sun.

Rallies were also held in other mosques across Malaysia in a show of support for the Palestinians, the Malaysian media reported, and special prayers were conducted for the Palestinians at the end of the Friday prayers.

The Friday sermon in many mosques around Malaysia carried the theme “For You Palestine”, where it described how the Palestinians were ousted from their own land while describing Israeli’s “Zionist regime” as “a terrorist nation” over its attacks on Gaza. Most mosques in Malaysia carry Friday sermons officially issued by the federal government.

“Our duty as Malaysians, no matter what our background or political background is, we must give our full support to the people of Palestine,” Mr Muhyiddin told the crowd at the rally.