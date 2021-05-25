Pizza Hut deep cleans, closes three outlets for two weeks after six Covid-19 cases

SINGAPORE - Pizza Hut has deep cleaned three of its outlets after the six Covid-19 cases announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday night (May 24).

Employees who were in close contact with the confirmed cases are currently either under quarantine or serving stay-home notice, said Pizza Hut in a Facebook post on Tuesday (May 25).

Four staff members at its Punggol Plaza outlet and a delivery rider at its Havelock II outlet have tested positive for Covid-19. They have been added to the McDonald's delivery riders cluster, which was first confirmed last Saturday (May 22).

Among them are a 15-year-old Peicai Secondary student and a 16-year-old Greendale Secondary student who work part-time at the Punggol Plaza outlet.

A 21-year-old waiter at Pizza Hut's Westgate outlet, which has been closed since May 22, tested positive for the virus on Monday. His family member, a 24-year-old woman, also tested positive the same day.

The three outlets will be closed for two weeks as a precaution to prevent the spread of the virus, said Pizza Hut.

In its post, Pizza Hut encouraged customers who had visited the three outlets to contact MOH for guidance.

It also said that it will continue to take precautions to ensure customers' safety, including strict queue management, safe distancing between customers, and contactless service.