30 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 18 in community and 3 in workers' dorms

SINGAPORE - There were 30 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Tuesday (May 25), taking Singapore's total to 61,890.

There were 18 community cases, 15 of which have been linked to previous cases.

Eight had already been quarantined, while seven were found through surveillance.

There were six unlinked community cases.

There were also three new cases from migrant workers' dormitories, and nine imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these, three are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night, said MOH.