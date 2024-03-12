Photographer, 56, uses AI to bring his visions to life

SINGAPORE – When Mr Chia Aik Beng first heard about image generators Dall-E and Midjourney, he jumped at the opportunity to try them out.

He recalls experimenting with the very first versions of such artificial intelligence (AI) tools in 2021, and now, he is conducting workshops to teach others how to use them.

“But it’s still not easy, and every time I want to generate a picture, I still have to play around and (do) ‘trial and error’ with my prompts,” the 56-year-old photographer said.

Mr Chia’s photo series on Bugis Street in early 2023 went viral and caught the attention of many online for its ability to capture the life and charm of what that iconic street once was.

While creating the pictures, Mr Chia said that Midjourney did not understand his initial prompt of generating “a shophouse in Bugis Street”, so he had to learn how to “cheat” the system to get what he wanted.