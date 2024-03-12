AI is not the future of work; it’s already here and helping people work smarter

SINGAPORE – When Ms Cheryl Francisco, 44, entered the pre-school sector two decades ago, she did not imagine that a day would come when AI-powered apps and robots would be used to help children learn.

Neither did Ms Francisco, who went on to become a principal and then a curriculum developer, think that she would be helping to develop lessons that incorporate the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

She currently heads the curriculum development team at Ednovation, an education technology company, which has customised a version of ChatGPT for young children to use.

She admits that it was not easy for her or her team of curriculum developers to get started.

“Like my colleagues, I just took the plunge, opened a ChatGPT account and started figuring it out, since my company decided that AI was going to be big, and we ought to study its potential in early childhood education,” she added.

Ms Francisco said it helps that she works for a company that believes in being ahead of the curve when it comes to new technologies.

Ednovation, founded by Dr Richard Yen, a Harvard-trained scientist-turned-edupreneur, was the first to develop and introduce computer-based learning in pre-schools here in 1991.

Currently, Ednovation operates more than 70 pre-schools and enrichment centres in Singapore, China and Asean countries.

Ms Francisco and her colleagues started familiarising themselves by reading up on ChatGPT and other AI tools such as Dall-E and Midjourney, which make AI-generated images. They also watched YouTube videos before going online to use some of the tools.

She said: “Like most people, I was initially blown away by its capabilities. As I gained a better understanding of the technology, I started seeing all the possibilities on how it can be used to engage and teach young kids.”

She and her colleagues then developed some lessons and visited the pre-schools to try them out with different groups of children. “I was mindful not to get carried away with the bells and whistles. It’s important to try it out and see where there’s real value in using AI.”

Over two years, she and her team have developed several AI-powered apps, including AI Maths and AI Chinese, which guide the children through a tailored revision process, suited to their pace and learning needs.

There’s also EdnoAI, an age-appropriate chatbot with voice activation that children use regularly in different ways – from learning more about dinosaurs to writing stories.