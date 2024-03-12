Nurses save up to 10 minutes per patient with AI that senses when they leave their bed

SINGAPORE – Every minute is precious to nurses, said senior staff nurse Lee Jie Yin.

This is why she welcomes the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology that senses when patients leave their bed, as it saves her valuable time.

Before the introduction of this technology in 2022, Ms Lee, 23, had to manually set up a fall sensor mat on each patient’s bed. These sensor mats are provided to patients with a fall risk.

Setting up the mats takes time, and they are not the most accurate sensors, said Ms Lee, who works at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

“This new technology saves me up to 10 minutes per patient in terms of setting up, which frees me to attend to other patients’ needs,” she said, adding that she also no longer has to do daily inventory checks on the mats.

Called PreSAGE, the AI system is designed to predict when a patient might leave their bed, using thermography – a technology that uses infrared cameras to detect heat patterns and create images – and video analysis.

Each sensor monitors one patient, and is attached to the wall above the television in the patient’s room, which has a full view of the room. It is programmed to recognise “boundaries”, or an area that the patient should be in to be considered safe.