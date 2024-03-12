AI will not replace you, but it may well change your job

Q: There are numerous reports that make bold predictions on the number of jobs that will be lost to AI (artificial intelligence). Some of the figures bandied about are alarming. What is the picture like for Singapore?

A: Yes, in time, AI will replace some jobs and tasks. We have to remember that the technology does not need to be as capable as the human worker to have an impact on jobs.

By simply making a task less labour-intensive, fewer workers will be required. This is in the nature of technology disruptions, and it is something we cannot change or fight as an open economy.

But I don’t think that it will be a cliff effect. Adoption takes time.

I find studies such as the one done by researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory quite insightful. The study, released in January 2024, analysed the majority of jobs that have been previously identified as “exposed” to AI, or at risk of being lost to AI, especially in the realm of computer vision.

The researchers then looked at the wages paid to workers currently doing these jobs, and calculated how much it might cost to bring on an automated tool instead.

They ended up finding that a vast majority of jobs previously identified as vulnerable to AI in this field are not economically beneficial for employers to automate at this time. For now, it would still make the most economic sense for an employer to continue to pay a worker to do it.

The other point to remember is that even as AI eliminates some jobs, it will, at the same time, create demand for certain jobs, and augment the nature of many other jobs. The World Economic Forum Future of Jobs Report 2023 shared that of those they have surveyed, 49 per cent anticipated AI to be a catalyst for job creation, while 23 per cent also expected it to drive job displacement.

That it takes a while for industries to change is a good thing, as policymakers, employers and workers will have time to prepare and adapt for these coming changes.

Q: So what should workers do to prepare themselves?

A: Some of us will be able and keen to seize the new opportunities offered by AI, for example, in the space of data analytics and data management. This may be a good time to think about preparing and training oneself for the career transition to this new, exciting space.

For many of us, it is about how current jobs will change in nature. From the data that SSG (SkillsFuture Singapore) pulled from job postings, it is clear that the skill sets required for existing job roles are changing. What workers need are the skills to be a smart user of AI in their current occupation or profession. Domain knowledge, experience and expertise will remain important.

For example, marketing professionals had to be familiar with marketing on traditional platforms. Then, with the rise of social media, they had to learn how to market on these new platforms. Now, with the rise in the use of AI tools, they need to increasingly learn how AI tools and data can help optimise their marketing dollar to produce successful campaigns.

The skill sets and experience that they have gathered before, such as understanding their audience, creativity and strategic messaging, remain core. However, if the individual does not upskill, say, in social media marketing and the use of AI tools and apps, he will be less able to generate value for his employer, and also be at a disadvantage in the labour market.

Q: What are the skills that people should acquire to thrive in the age of AI? What are some of the skills that AI cannot replace?

A: Those aiming for jobs in developing AI tools, and those designing solutions using AI tools, will need to build the necessary technical skills.

But for the rest of us who are using AI as part of our current work, it is about having the skills and attitude to be a smart user. This means, for example, being creative in redesigning workflows, being collaborative in working across user groups and engineering groups, and being curious and adaptable in wanting to discover what tech can or cannot do.

Therefore, soft skills, such as creative thinking, collaboration and adaptability – these are the kind of skills that AI cannot replace, and they will become even more important in the age of AI.

Let’s take communication skills. Effective communication is the foundation of building professional relationships, both inside and outside the organisation. It is core to nurturing positive relationships and building strong teams. Collaboration and communication are cited as the two major skills gaps by employers.