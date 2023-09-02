Parents say Kinderland management seems insincere after ‘tense’ meeting

SINGAPORE - Some parents remain concerned even after Kinderland hired a new principal and installed more closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in one of its pre-schools, after videos of a teacher allegedly manhandling children at that branch went viral on Monday.

The parents were also informed that the pre-school education provider would review its hiring and training process for teachers, and improve its communication with parents, its management said on Saturday.

In the first of three dialogue sessions held on Saturday at the school, Kinderland Singapore general manager Seet Lee Kiang and a representative from Crestar Education Group spoke to about 30 parents and guardians.

Crestar Education Group provides infant and child care services, pre-school education, as well as enrichment and adult education programmes in the region through four brands including Kinderland.

Some parents told The Straits Times that the meeting was “insufficient” to reassure them, adding that the issue of refunds for parents who have withdrawn their children from the school was not addressed. Some also felt the management was not sincere in wanting to resolve the problems.

The first dialogue session, which some parents described as “tense”, lasted 90 minutes. It was followed by a tour requested by the parents to view new CCTV cameras installed in classrooms and activity areas.

This came after a dozen parents went to the school on Wednesday, to seek explanation and solutions but were asked to return on another day.

Mr Seet said all parents with children at the branch, which has about 70 to 80 pupils, were invited to the dialogue sessions, and there were parents who chose not to attend.

Some parents who attended the first session, however, said the school had not invited them. They found out about it through the news or parent chat groups.

One of them, Ms T, a 32-year-old marketing executive, said on Friday: “Their manager was pushing it (the meeting) off.” She has two children aged six and two at the pre-school.

Ms T told ST on Saturday that the dialogue session was “not very fruitful” because the management team told parents it needed to review issues raised before responding.

“I don’t think I’m satisfied at this moment. They have to gain back our trust,” she said, adding that she wants to withdraw her younger daughter from Kinderland but other pre-schools nearby said they do not have vacancies at the moment.

During the meeting, parents were told that they would be contacted individually if they have concerns about refunds.

“I don’t think they were prepared for this dialogue,” Ms T said, adding that the response was “disappointing” and did not seem sincere.