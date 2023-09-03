Parents call for more transparency after cases of alleged abuse in pre-school

SINGAPORE – Watching the recent videos of a few pre-schoolers being allegedly ill-treated brought back painful memories for Ms Talia Cai.

“My heart ached for the children because they can’t tell their parents what happened to them,” said the 35-year-old mother of a two-year-old girl.

“It made me think about what could have happened to my daughter,” said Ms Cai, who works in business development.

In 2022, her daughter came home with several injuries – bruises, a bump on her forehead and scratches – less than a month after attending a private pre-school.

“Every night, she woke up crying from her sleep like she was having nightmares,” said Ms Cai, who eventually withdrew her daughter from the school, which she said was defensive and unapologetic.

“In fact, the principal pushed the blame to my daughter, saying she scratched the teacher,” she said. “I felt something was not right. The teacher should inform us of any accident or incident, instead of us finding out.”

The pre-school said Ms Cai needed to pay a few thousand dollars to view closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage. “Even with CCTVs, there’s no guarantee that parents will have access to know what really goes on,” she added.

By July 2024, all pre-schools and government-funded early intervention centres will need to install CCTV cameras, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) announced on Thursday.

The agency said the move is part of its regular review of security and safety measures in the early childhood sector, and is not related to the recent incidents.

Parents may request footage “within reasonable grounds”, said ECDA. “Parents’ access to CCTV footage will only be granted for the purposes of providing an objective reference point to clarify feedback or to assist the investigation of serious incidents within the pre-school premises.”

Some parents and observers told The Straits Times that the move would go some way towards reassuring parents and serving as a deterrent.

But beyond such a physical measure, pre-schools need to be open in their communication with parents in order to build trust and good relationships, they added.