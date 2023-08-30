Kinderland bars staff from using personal devices in class after alleged abuse incidents

SINGAPORE – Kinderland Singapore on Wednesday barred its staff from using personal devices during teaching hours with immediate effect, with the move drawing ire from online commenters.

The pre-school has come under fire this week following the circulation of secretly filmed viral videos showing the alleged abuse of children by teachers on its premises – two of whom have since been arrested.

“To safeguard our children’s privacy, Kinderland has in place company-issued devices to manage all communications with parents. This includes sharing photos and videos through a Pre-School Management App to inform parents of their child’s progress,” said Kinderland Singapore in a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday at 7.30pm.

“Kinderland reiterates using the Pre-School Management App with authorised company-issued devices.

“To also prevent the misuse of photos and videos of our children, Kinderland will now make it a policy that staff not use their personal devices during teaching hours. We hope that these measures will better protect all.”